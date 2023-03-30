Rapid City tourist destination preparing new employees for slithering sightseers

Giant tortoise at Reptile Gardens
Giant tortoise at Reptile Gardens(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Current Reptile Gardens staff are excited about this upcoming summer. They have received a number of job applications since the beginning of the year for hungry new snakes, aka employees.

”Positions are all customer service based, so we really just need people that are going to be reliable. Then they just have to be comfortable talking with, like our staff and with our guests that a lot of it’s just answering questions for our, for our guests,” said Lance Fuhrmann, Human Resources Director for Reptile Gardens.

Even with all of the applications coming in, Fuhrmann says that Reptile gardens have one of the biggest staffs compared to other tourist destinations in the Black Hills.

”Really, literally, like weeks after we close are usually chomping at the bit for the next season. We want to see the staff that and we want to see the people back out here. We want to get back into the swing of,” said Fuhrmann.

If your looking for a summer job at Reptile gardens click here.

