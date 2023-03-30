Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee okays energy grants and preserves trolleys

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council held a Legal and Finance Committee meeting today where they discussed applying for multiple grants in various departments as well as deciding the future of Rapid City’s trolleys.

Most notable of those were two finance grants that deal with energy efficiency and pollution reduction.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Program is a grant distributed by the Department of Energy. This grant is about $136,000 and would be used to assess the energy efficiency of Rapid City.

The Pollution Reduction Planning Grant is through the EPA and if awarded would be used to create a plan locally to reduce the use of greenhouse gasses in the community. That grant would be $1 million.

These two grants now go to the full City Council on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet Sex Crimes
Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City
Pine Ridge man sentenced for firearms theft and assaulting a federal officer
The Meade County Sheriff's Office took 10 people into custody and seized 29 grams of...
Meade County traffic stop turns into 10-person drugs case
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below

Latest News

Fork Real Café looks to hit the road with new food truck
Man pleads guilty to child pornography
Man pleads not guilty to assault charges
Additional South Dakota counties approved for FEMA assistance after winter storms