Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee okays energy grants and preserves trolleys

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council held a Legal and Finance Committee meeting today where they discussed applying for multiple grants in various departments as well as deciding the future of Rapid City’s trolleys.

Most notable of those were two finance grants that deal with energy efficiency and pollution reduction.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Program is a grant distributed by the Department of Energy. This grant is about $136,000 and would be used to assess the energy efficiency of Rapid City.

The Pollution Reduction Planning Grant is through the EPA and if awarded would be used to create a plan locally to reduce the use of greenhouse gasses in the community. That grant would be $1 million.

These two grants now go to the full City Council on Monday.

