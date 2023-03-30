Moderate to heavy snowfall expected tonight into Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will develop and impact much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming tonight and into Friday. Moderate to heavy snowfall will be likely at times. Expect roads to be snow covered and slippery for your Friday morning commute.

Winter Weather Alerts are our for much of western South Dakota with advisories and warnings in place. 4″-8″ of snow looks likely for Rapid City with isolated higher amounts possible toward the Badlands and areas east. Lower, yet still impactful, snow totals are likely in northwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

The weekend will have warmer temperatures with 40s likely and a few 50s. This will help melt away some of the snow, but another big storm is possible early next week. This one could be much more significant than what we have on the way tonight and Friday.

Models have been consistent bringing a powerful snow storm to western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming Monday afternoon through Tuesday night. If model trends hold steady through the weekend with this storm, significant impacts should be expected.

While we are still four to five days away, it might be smart to think about preparing for this storm if it does happen. If you have any travel plans early next week, be sure to have alternate options in place.

If you’re sick of the snow and want warmer air, there is good news. Spring-like temperatures are expected to return around Easter Weekend and that following week, where highs could reach the 50s and 60s.

