Mild today but snowy and windy Friday.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Milder temperatures can be expected today. Look for highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees, which actually is closer to what we should be seeing for high temperatures this time of year.

A strong storm develops tonight and Friday. Widespread snow will begin after midnight and continue Friday. Winter Storm Watches and Advisories will be in effect. Right now it looks like the heaviest snow will fall just east of Rapid City and over the northern Hills. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. Expect hazardous driving conditions on your Friday morning commute.

The weekend will be dry and mild but another major winter storm is possible early next week! Stay tuned!!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet Sex Crimes
Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City
Experts say Xylazine prolongs the high from opioids.
DEA warns of flesh-rotting ‘zombie drug’ mixed with fentanyl
Pine Ridge man sentenced for firearms theft and assaulting a federal officer
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Man accused of strangling his sister set for another day in court

Latest News

Warmer Thursday, but snow moves in Thursday night into Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold again today, but much warmer Thursday
Warm at times, but more snow is possible
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Below normal temperatures through Wednesday