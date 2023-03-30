Mild today but snowy and windy Friday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Milder temperatures can be expected today. Look for highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees, which actually is closer to what we should be seeing for high temperatures this time of year.

A strong storm develops tonight and Friday. Widespread snow will begin after midnight and continue Friday. Winter Storm Watches and Advisories will be in effect. Right now it looks like the heaviest snow will fall just east of Rapid City and over the northern Hills. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. Expect hazardous driving conditions on your Friday morning commute.

The weekend will be dry and mild but another major winter storm is possible early next week! Stay tuned!!

