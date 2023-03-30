Fork Real Café looks to hit the road with new food truck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pay-what-you-can restaurant in Rapid City is planning to be on the move... but not in the way you might imagine. They are hosting a fundraiser to take their restaurant on the road with a food truck.

Fork Real Café is a lot like other restaurants in the area... serving breakfast and lunch. However, there is one difference....they allow customers who are struggling to “pay what they can.”

With this model, owner Rhonda Pearcy says they can focus more on feeding people and building connections in the community.

“And so the goal for the food truck is to be able to go out into the community we have the location here, we’ll still have that location here on St. Joseph, but the food truck will allow us to go out east, west, north, and south to be able to provide pay-what-you-can for others,” said Pearcy.

Customers appreciate both the pay-what-you-can model and the community the brick-and-mortar restaurant has built.

“Well, I have several friends that come with me every Wednesday and I love it because the food is always fresh and homemade and it’s just a great place to have gatherings,” said Sally, a regular at the restaurant.

Pearcy says she wants to find dedicated spots for the truck so people who might rely on it would always know where to look. She adds that the truck would run from May to September.

If you would like to donate toward the purchase of the food truck click here.

