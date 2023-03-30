Final explanation released for proposed one-subject Constitutional Amendment

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released the final ballot explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the provision that a proposed constitutional amendment can cover only one subject.

Language for the constitutional amendment can be found here.

If the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office receives the required 35,017 valid signatures, the constitutional amendment will be placed on the general election ballot in 2024. A greater part of the votes cast in the overall political decision will be expected to pass the action.

After reviewing all of the comments that were submitted during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period, the attorney general wrote the explanation. There were seven comments altogether.

State law requires the attorney general to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, a constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. The attorney general does not take a position on any such proposal.

