Deadline for the first half of property tax payments is coming up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the property tax deadline coming up, the Pennington County Treasurers’ Office will be reopening the property taxes drop box.

The drop box will be open for payments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the main entrance of the county administration building downtown. It is located next to the bright yellow motor vehicle self-service terminal. The drop box will officially be open for payments this Saturday...and will be open through April 30.

“There are several ways for you to pay. You can call in and use a credit card for payment. We have it online at penco.org. Mailing in needs to have a postmark by April 30, we have the drop box in addition to walk-ins,” said Annette Brant, chief deputy treasurer for Pennington County.

For walk-in payments, the administration building is open 7 am - 6 pm, Monday through Thursday.

