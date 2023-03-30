Deadline for the first half of property tax payments is coming up

rapid city sd property tax drop box
rapid city sd property tax drop box(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the property tax deadline coming up, the Pennington County Treasurers’ Office will be reopening the property taxes drop box.

The drop box will be open for payments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the main entrance of the county administration building downtown. It is located next to the bright yellow motor vehicle self-service terminal. The drop box will officially be open for payments this Saturday...and will be open through April 30.

“There are several ways for you to pay. You can call in and use a credit card for payment. We have it online at penco.org. Mailing in needs to have a postmark by April 30, we have the drop box in addition to walk-ins,” said Annette Brant, chief deputy treasurer for Pennington County.

For walk-in payments, the administration building is open 7 am - 6 pm, Monday through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet Sex Crimes
Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City
Experts say Xylazine prolongs the high from opioids.
DEA warns of flesh-rotting ‘zombie drug’ mixed with fentanyl
Man pleads not guilty to assault charges
Pine Ridge man sentenced for firearms theft and assaulting a federal officer

Latest News

Giant tortoise at Reptile Gardens
Rapid City tourist destination preparing new employees for slithering sightseers
Year of the dog
Year of the Dog movie gets digital release
Sam the cat
New study finds link between pet ownership and reduced food allergies
Rapid City Regional Airport
Unruly passengers could be put on a new no-fly list