Becky Hammon expected to enter Basketball Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame Class will be announced Saturday
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Becky Hammon may soon be receiving another top honor. This year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class will be announced at Saturday’s Final Four and Hammon is expected to be a part of it. Hammon is a member of the WNBA’s 25th anniversary team. As a coach she led the Las Vegas Aces to last season’s WNBA championship.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet Sex Crimes
Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City
Pine Ridge man sentenced for firearms theft and assaulting a federal officer
Experts say Xylazine prolongs the high from opioids.
DEA warns of flesh-rotting ‘zombie drug’ mixed with fentanyl
The Meade County Sheriff's Office took 10 people into custody and seized 29 grams of...
Meade County traffic stop turns into 10-person drugs case

Latest News

3-29 hammon
Becky Hammon expected to enter Basketball Hall of Fame
3-29 Spearfish AOW
Jaden Guthmiller-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
3-29 Spearfish AOW
Jaden Guthmiller-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
3-28 Christian tennis
RC Christian boys tennis team earns impressive win over Stevens