Becky Hammon expected to enter Basketball Hall of Fame

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Becky Hammon may soon be receiving another top honor. This year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class will be announced at Saturday’s Final Four and Hammon is expected to be a part of it. Hammon is a member of the WNBA’s 25th anniversary team. As a coach she led the Las Vegas Aces to last season’s WNBA championship.

