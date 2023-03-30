Becky Hammon expected to enter Basketball Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame Class will be announced Saturday
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Becky Hammon may soon be receiving another top honor. This year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class will be announced at Saturday’s Final Four and Hammon is expected to be a part of it. Hammon is a member of the WNBA’s 25th anniversary team. As a coach she led the Las Vegas Aces to last season’s WNBA championship.
