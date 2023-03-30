Artist market returns to Rapid City for the fourth time

By Keith Grant
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While battling the COVID-19 pandemic and sustaining a living, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market was birthed. Artists were unable to sell their creations, limiting the income they had. Duwana Twobulls, an organizer of the event, said the first artist market was a success. This weekend will be the fourth Black Hills Indian Artist Market.

Black Hills Indian Artist Market & Spring Fashion Show will be April 1 from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Dahl Arts Center.

For more information watch the interview above.

