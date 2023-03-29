Warmer Thursday, but snow moves in Thursday night into Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will clear up a bit overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for many. It will remain breezy at times.

Thursday is warmer with temperatures climbing into the 50s for many. Sunshine is expected early on before clouds increase through the afternoon. Those clouds will bring in some rain and snow showers by dinner time Thursday.

The moisture will change over to snow showers Thursday night into Friday. Accumulations are likely across the area with many receiving a dusting up to 2″ of snowfall. Isolated higher amounts are possible in the northern hills with upslope enhancement. The highest snow totals are likely to fall out near Philip, Kadoka, Martin and into central South Dakota, where 3″-7″ will be likely, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Friday will be chilly with highs in the 30s and winds gusting up to 45 mph. Expect a similar chill to the air as we saw today, Wednesday. Much warmer air arrives this weekend, where temperatures will climb into the 50s on Saturday and have a mix of 40s and 50s Sunday.

Early next week looks to get interesting. There is an increasing potential for a snow storm to impact western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Snow will develop through the day Monday and become heavy Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night, before tapering off Wednesday morning. Significant snowfall is possible, along with some strong winds. There is still plenty of uncertainty with this system as we are still 5 days away, but keep checking in for updates as we get closer.

