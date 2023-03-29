Guns stolen from cars count for 500 firearms stolen since 2018

Quite a few guns used in shootings are stolen, Shreveport police chief says
Quite a few guns used in shootings are stolen, Shreveport police chief says
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On average across the country, at least one gun is stolen from a car every 15 minutes, according to everytownresearch.org.

Law enforcement says this problem is also found in KOTA Territory.

David Switzer is a lieutenant with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and says that responsible gun ownership should be a priority.

Since 2018, more than 1,000 firearms have been stolen from the Rapid City area. Nearly 500 of those have been taken from vehicles.

“Stolen guns once they hit the streets, they can be sold on the black market, they can get into the hands of young kids, and also into the hands of other criminals. They’re used in crimes all the way from robbery to aggravated assault to homicide,” Switzer continued.

Switzer says the best way to stop guns from being stolen is to use gun safes. If you don’t have a gun safe, he suggests making sure either your house or car is locked, with alarms set if you have them.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meade County Sheriff's Office took 10 people into custody and seized 29 grams of...
Meade County traffic stop turns into 10-person drugs case
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Chester Allan Poage’s killer fights to avoid his death sentence
Rapid City police discover two guns during traffic stops.
2 stolen firearms recovered by Rapid City police
Whether you have two left feet or are as graceful as a swan, line dancing is something for all.
Let’s burn up the dance floor with country line dancing
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below

Latest News

Police responding to park near Siler Lake Elementary School
A.L.I.C.E helps students know what to do in the event of a mass shooting
Dream Dakota summer camp 2022
An educational summer camp for middle schoolers to gain knowledge on career development
Spearfish Canyon lodge snowmobiles
It’s time for the snowmobile season in the Black Hills to come to an end.
New billboard is up in downtown Rapid City.
‘Defund Ukraine’ billboard goes up in downtown Rapid City