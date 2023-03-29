Cooking Beef with Eric - Beefy P M & J Wraps

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Excited about this South Dakota Beef Industry Council Recipe. After all, this week is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Week!

And who thought you could add P M & J to beef? Believe me, it’s delicious.

Brown a pound of ground beef with 1/3 cup diced red bell pepper. Pour off any excess grease then remove beef and peppers and set aside.

To the same skillet, add 1/2 cup chopped green onions with 2 1/2 tablespoons of creamy peanut butter and 2 tablespoons of grape jelly. Stir in 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, or Worcestershire sauce, your choice. Stir until peanut butter is melted. Add 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes, then return beef and peppers to the skillet. Stir to combine and heat through.

Warm some flour tortillas in the microwave. Place the beef mixture down the middle of each tortilla, stop with some chopped peanuts, wrap and enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.