Cold again today, but much warmer Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be cold and breezy with highs only in the 30s this afternoon. The brisk southeast winds will make it feel colder than that.

Much warmer air arrives Thursday on the heels of southwest winds ahead of our next storm. Expect widespread 50s for highs.

A strong storm will traverse the Rockies and move into the plains through Friday. Cold air and snow will develop Thursday night and Friday morning. The latest computer models are further west with the significant snow - still just east of Rapid City, but do plan on impacts to travel Friday morning. We will continue to update you on the latest trends with this storm.

That system leaves this weekend. 50s are likely Saturday and Sunday.

Then more precipitation and below normal temperatures next week.

