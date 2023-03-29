City conducts drawing for order of candidates on election ballot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Officials and candidates gathered today at City Hall as the city’s Finance Office conducted a drawing for the order of candidate names as they will appear on the ballot for the June 6 municipal election.
Candidates elected June 6 will take office at the July 3 City Council meeting. The candidate with the most votes will be declared the winner in the respective races. There will be no runoff elections.
Here is the order of names as they will appear in the contested races.
Mayor
Ron Weifenbach
Laura Armstrong
Brad Estes
Jason Salamun
Josh Lyle
Ward 1
Josh Biberdorf
Pat Jones
Jerry Long
Ward 2
Lindsey Seachris (unopposed)
Ward 3
Kevin Maher
Rob Keighron
Chad Lewis
Ward 4
John Roberts
Valeriah Big Eagle
Ward 5
Rodney Pettigrew (unopposed)
