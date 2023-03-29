City conducts drawing for order of candidates on election ballot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Officials and candidates gathered today at City Hall as the city’s Finance Office conducted a drawing for the order of candidate names as they will appear on the ballot for the June 6 municipal election.

Candidates elected June 6 will take office at the July 3 City Council meeting. The candidate with the most votes will be declared the winner in the respective races. There will be no runoff elections.

Here is the order of names as they will appear in the contested races.

Mayor

Ron Weifenbach

Laura Armstrong

Brad Estes

Jason Salamun

Josh Lyle

Ward 1

Josh Biberdorf

Pat Jones

Jerry Long

Ward 2

Lindsey Seachris (unopposed)

Ward 3

Kevin Maher

Rob Keighron

Chad Lewis

Ward 4

John Roberts

Valeriah Big Eagle

Ward 5

Rodney Pettigrew (unopposed)

