Chefs partnered with cookies and challenged to create one original dessert

By Keith Grant
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cookies, Corks, and Brews an event hosted by Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is just that, cookie, wine, and beer all in one place. On May 2nd people will take their watering mouths to the Holiday Inn-Rushmore Plaza to see what signature dessert area chefs create with their designated cookies.

On Good Morning KOTA Territory Marla Meyer, CEO of Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, and Mellisa Bonnette, membership manager based in Rapid City randomly paired chefs with cookies.

The chefs and cookie pairings are:

  • Chef Alex Gannon from Alternative Fuel Coffee House is tasked to create a dessert with the trefoils.
  • Alpine Inn Restaurant’s, Chef Trudy Knapp, is challenged to create a dessert inspired by tagalongs.
  • The Gold Bison Grill’s Chefs Ben Venables and Jacob Whealy will create a tasty dessert with the adventurefuls.
  • Chef Brenden and Erica Berger from Star Spangled Batter will craft a dessert with the samoas.
  • The chefs making a dessert with the Girl Scout cookie lemon-ups are Chef Jacob Froiland and Chef Devyn Killion from The Bestro.
  • Chef Rachelle Steinback from Pistachio Pie Bakery will make a dessert with the classic Girl Scout cookie, thin-mints.

For more information on Cookies, Corks, and Brews watch the video above and check out their website.

