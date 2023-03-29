Additional South Dakota counties approved for FEMA assistance after winter storms

(KVLY)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has announced FEMA has approved additional assistance for three South Dakota counties for the winter storms that occurred in December 2022.

Ziebach County has been approved for funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, while Jackson and Oglala Lakota counties have been approved for snow removal assistance in addition to their prior approval for the Public Assistance Program.

In February 2023, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-03 which declared a disaster in the impacted counties.

To date, the Public Assistance Program has been approved for Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, Tripp, and Ziebach counties.

