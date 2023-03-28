Warm at times, but more snow is possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are possible overnight with mostly cloudy skies expected. A dusting of snow will be possible for some. Temperatures will drop into the teens by morning.

We will keep the cloud cover around Wednesday as temperatures return to the 30s and 40s for highs. Thursday will be much warmer as temperatures soar into the 40s and 50s across the region!

Clouds will increase Thursday and bring a few rain and snow chances through the afternoon. That will change over to all snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Accumulations are looking likely across the area, but it should not be too significant. A few slippery spots will be likely Friday morning.

Warm air returns this weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be mild with highs in the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies.

There could be some rain and snow showers on Monday with snow showers possible Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will be in the 40s Monday and likely the 30s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.