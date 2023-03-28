Pine Ridge man sentenced for firearms theft and assaulting a federal officer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - David Gibbons, aka “DJ Gibbons”, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for firearms theft and assaulting a federal officer.

In September 2020, 28-year-old Gibbons took 10 guns, including a Derya Arms, 12-check, self-loader shotgun, from the Genuine Worth Tool shop in Martin, South Dakota. A number of those firearms were later exchanged by Gibbons for methamphetamine.

Gibbons was taken into custody at the Pennington County Jail on the charge of stealing firearms. In September of 2021, while being held at the Pennington District Prison, Gibbons attacked a Pennington correctional prison guard.

The sentencing took place on March 24, 2023.

