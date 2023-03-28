Pine Ridge man sentenced for firearms theft and assaulting a federal officer

(KCRG)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - David Gibbons, aka “DJ Gibbons”, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for firearms theft and assaulting a federal officer.

In September 2020, 28-year-old Gibbons took 10 guns, including a Derya Arms, 12-check, self-loader shotgun, from the Genuine Worth Tool shop in Martin, South Dakota. A number of those firearms were later exchanged by Gibbons for methamphetamine.

Gibbons was taken into custody at the Pennington County Jail on the charge of stealing firearms. In September of 2021, while being held at the Pennington District Prison, Gibbons attacked a Pennington correctional prison guard.

The sentencing took place on March 24, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meade County Sheriff's Office took 10 people into custody and seized 29 grams of...
Meade County traffic stop turns into 10-person drugs case
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Chester Allan Poage’s killer fights to avoid his death sentence
Rapid City police discover two guns during traffic stops.
2 stolen firearms recovered by Rapid City police
Whether you have two left feet or are as graceful as a swan, line dancing is something for all.
Let’s burn up the dance floor with country line dancing
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry

Latest News

Meade County Commission
Meade County Commission approves shooting range complex
Internet Sex Crimes
Rapid City man indicted for attempted enticement of a minor
New activities director of Douglas High School.
Douglas High School announces new activities director
Naja Shriners discuss their upcoming screening clinic on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Naja Shriners continue to help children with a free screening clinic