Organizations learn how to help de-escalate high stress crisis situations

Police officers work to avoid having incidents escalate.
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday, the Rapid City Police Department started a crisis intervention team training for partners of the department.

Crisis intervention team training is designed to give officers the skills necessary to de-escalate situations involving people afflicted by mental illness. Now the RCPD is bringing this training to local organizations.

“When you find someone in a crisis, and their life is falling apart and you wanna move them through that crisis and get them to the help they need, that’s the training we’re bringing. Its exciting to work with our partners that are in this everyday. We lean into them like superstars, that are out there helping people get the healing they need,” said Eric Dwyer, youth outreach officer for the RCPD.

Organizations such as Jouney On and S.T.E.P.S by Journey On, learn topics like understanding various forms of mental illness and suicide prevention.

“I think that we should do this as much as possible. I don’t think one or two trainings is enough. I think continuing to do these trainings and refreshing ourselves, because I think that a lot of the crisis that were learning about change over the years, and I think that we should evolve along with those things and learn up to date fresh information about it, so that we’re always helping more efficiently,” said Krystal Rencountre, director of S.T.E.P.S., Journey On.

The participants learn about multiple different mental illnesses and with the help of therapists and counselors the students will be able teach what they learned to others in the community

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Chester Allan Poage’s killer fights to avoid his death sentence
Whether you have two left feet or are as graceful as a swan, line dancing is something for all.
Let’s burn up the dance floor with country line dancing
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and...
Rapid City cattle ranchers taking landfill to court
The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was able to keep this home from being a total loss.
Elk Creek Road home damaged in fire

Latest News

Trolleys could be returning this summer with new owners.
A popular Rapid City attraction could be returning to the streets
Narcan can help drug overdose victims survive.
Recent House bill allows over the counter sale of Narcan
The Rapid City Fire Department welcomes 10 new firefighters into their ranks.
10 new firefighters join the Rapid City Fire Department
PM Clouds
Below average temperatures continue into the middle of the week