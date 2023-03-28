Naja Shriners continue to help children with a free screening clinic

By Keith Grant
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Naja Shriners pay for children to get back and forth between their appointments, on April 5th organizations are hosting a clinic as well. The screening clinic will check for orthopedic conditions like, scoliosis, burn injuries, or a cleft lip. The Shriners hospital cares for children no matter the family’s ability to pay.

To schedule an appointment call (605) 343-4279 or email patientservices@najashriners.org.

For more information check out the video above or click here.

