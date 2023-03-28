Meade County Commission approves shooting range complex

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you want to sharpen your aim with your guns, you might be in luck. The Meade County Commissioners approved a request for a shooting range this afternoon.

This approval comes at the end of more than two years of debate and planning on whether Meade should have a range. The commissioners asked the potential range owners a series of questions from the motivation for the project, to what precautions the range owners will take to prevent inconvenience to surrounding neighbors.

“Seems like there is a lot of determination to get this high-end shooting range built so what exactly is the purpose of why you’re moving ahead with this?” said Ted Seaman, chairman of the commission.

The planning process involved the range owners making sure they had the correct permitting to build. With the permits settled, the commissioners focused their questions more on the utility of the construction.

“A lot of it comes down to providing our public, our constituents a safe place to shoot. A place where their families can go out and have an opportunity to have an afternoon that they feel safe in. Recreational shooting has expanded across this country, and we do not have a safe place for people to shoot,” said John Kanta, with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks.

The owners of the property say they expect to break ground on construction in May and to open the facility in October of next year.

