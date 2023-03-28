Flyers ‘overwhelmed’ by US travel, industry groups say

An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.
An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.(WFAA / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spring break season air travel is in full swing, and the U.S. Travel Association said airports are overwhelmed with the demand.

Officials at Miami International Airport are telling flyers to arrive three hours before a domestic flight.

The usual guidance is two hours.

Still, experts said some potential flyers are avoiding the skies because they are concerned about safety after a series of close calls on runways.

Last year’s meltdowns from weather and failing technology are also fresh in their minds.

According to figures from the Transportation Security Administration, travel this March is about 3% slower than in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meade County Sheriff's Office took 10 people into custody and seized 29 grams of...
Meade County traffic stop turns into 10-person drugs case
Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Chester Allan Poage’s killer fights to avoid his death sentence
Rapid City police discover two guns during traffic stops.
2 stolen firearms recovered by Rapid City police
Whether you have two left feet or are as graceful as a swan, line dancing is something for all.
Let’s burn up the dance floor with country line dancing
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy calls on Biden to schedule meeting on debt ceiling
This image provided by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows bodycam footage of police...
Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
In North Carolina, Biden to compare economic plan with GOP’s
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy says Biden hasn't negotiated yet on debt ceiling
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter