Below normal temperatures through Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase through the afternoon hours, becoming overcast. Temperatures will range from the 30s to low 40s. Plenty of clouds will continue Wednesday with similar temperatures. These temperatures are still 10 or more degrees below average.

Warmer air arrives Thursday with highs climbing into the 40s and 50s. There will be partly cloudy skies through the morning but more clouds will move in through the afternoon and bring the chance of a few showers. The rain will change over to snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Light accumulations are possible, but it doesn’t look to be anything significant. High temperatures Friday will be in the 30s for many.

The warm weather returns this weekend, thanks to a westerly wind. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s both Saturday and Sunday! Expect plenty of sunshine both days, with a few more clouds passing by on Sunday.

The ups and downs look to continue into early April with a few more snow chances expected.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Chester Allan Poage’s killer fights to avoid his death sentence
The Meade County Sheriff's Office took 10 people into custody and seized 29 grams of...
Meade County traffic stop turns into 10-person drugs case
Rapid City police discover two guns during traffic stops.
2 stolen firearms recovered by Rapid City police
Whether you have two left feet or are as graceful as a swan, line dancing is something for all.
Let’s burn up the dance floor with country line dancing
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry

Latest News

Below average temperatures continue into the middle of the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold and snowy start to the week - better by the weekend.
Temperatures will stay cool as we head into Monday with highs mostly in the 30s.
Snow comes to an end as we start the work week.
Snow showers continue into Monday