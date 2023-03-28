10 new firefighters join the Rapid City Fire Department

Rapid City Fire Department grows with 10 new firefighters.
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the Rapid City Fire Department celebrated 10 new hires, with the transition of recruits to full-blown firefighters.

The fire department now has a full staff with these 10 hire. Division Chief of Fire Operations Brian Povandra says that new employees are helpful for the future and will be able to relieve some stress on other firefighters.

The new recruits went through a twelve week training process before they were able to join the ranks.

“Through that 12 week academy, we give them a brief glimpse into most of our large response areas, such as wildland fire attack. So we give them the basic knowledge in those general fields,” Provandra said.

Povandra said application for next year’s training academy will open April 3 and close May 15.

