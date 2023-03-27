Snow comes to an end as we start the work week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Temperatures will stay cool as we head into Monday with highs mostly in the 30s. We do start drying out and slowly warming up to near-seasonable conditions as we reach Wednesday. However, it is once again short-lived as we could see another system make its way into the region Thursday afternoon into Friday. We could see some impacts from this storm, but it is still far too early for any details.

