Meade County traffic stop turns into 10-person drugs case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ten people, two of them juveniles, were arrested Friday when a traffic stop near Piedmont turned into a drug raid at a home on the 5900 block of Eastside Drive in Black Hawk.

Calvin Gale and Jessica Brave were arrested for possession of a controlled drug or substance (methamphetamine), as well as other charges during the traffic stop.

Following an investigation, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Summerset Police Department, served a search warrant on the Eastside drive home, discovering methamphetamine and a gun stolen from Rapid City.

Arrested at the home were the two juveniles as well as:

Angela Batty-Butts

Megan Bennett

Robert Fisher

Maryn Fish

Don Schmitt

Joshua Logan

Besides 29 grams of meth, law enforcement also seized assorted drug paraphernalia.

