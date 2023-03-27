Meade County traffic stop turns into 10-person drugs case
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ten people, two of them juveniles, were arrested Friday when a traffic stop near Piedmont turned into a drug raid at a home on the 5900 block of Eastside Drive in Black Hawk.
Calvin Gale and Jessica Brave were arrested for possession of a controlled drug or substance (methamphetamine), as well as other charges during the traffic stop.
Following an investigation, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Summerset Police Department, served a search warrant on the Eastside drive home, discovering methamphetamine and a gun stolen from Rapid City.
Arrested at the home were the two juveniles as well as:
Angela Batty-Butts
Megan Bennett
Robert Fisher
Maryn Fish
Don Schmitt
Joshua Logan
Besides 29 grams of meth, law enforcement also seized assorted drug paraphernalia.
