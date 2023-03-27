Matters of the State: Tax cut complete; Changes coming to Black Hills National Forest?

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the final hurdle for the largest tax cut in South Dakota history.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down Gov. Noem’s signing of the sales tax cut and the state budget, as well as what to expect on Veto Day.

Sen. Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish) joins the program to discuss a bill that give state and local officials more input with the Black Hills National Forest Plan Revision, and the impact that visitation is having on the park. Sen. Deibert also discusses a possible summer study aimed a county funding, and shares his thoughts on his first time in the state legislature. You can watch the full conversation below.

We also take a look at concerns within the Department of Corrections following a change in leadership, and a work order for a $13,000 desk for the DOC Secretary to be built with taxpayer money at Pheasantland Industries.

And a recent report is ranking the effectiveness of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. You can see where Sens. Thune and Rounds and Rep. Johnson rank here.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Chester Allan Poage’s killer fights to avoid his death sentence
Whether you have two left feet or are as graceful as a swan, line dancing is something for all.
Let’s burn up the dance floor with country line dancing
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and...
Rapid City cattle ranchers taking landfill to court
The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was able to keep this home from being a total loss.
Elk Creek Road home damaged in fire