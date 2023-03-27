Cold and snowy start to the week - better by the weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yet another cold start to a workweek today with cloudy skies and some snow showers as a weak upper level low moves across the area. Watch out for a few slick spots on roadways today.

We’ll see a break from the snow Tuesday and Wednesday along with just slightly milder temperatures.

Thursday will be a warmer, windy day with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few rain showers could form in the afternoon and evening. Then colder, snowy weather returns Thursday night into Friday as a storm moves out of the Rockies into the plains. Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow will fall just east of us, but it’s a ways out, and the exact track of this storm is still a bit unknown.

Good news - high pressure, sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive this weekend! 50s for highs Saturday and Sunday!

