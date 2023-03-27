Cold and snowy start to the week - better by the weekend.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yet another cold start to a workweek today with cloudy skies and some snow showers as a weak upper level low moves across the area. Watch out for a few slick spots on roadways today.

We’ll see a break from the snow Tuesday and Wednesday along with just slightly milder temperatures.

Thursday will be a warmer, windy day with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few rain showers could form in the afternoon and evening. Then colder, snowy weather returns Thursday night into Friday as a storm moves out of the Rockies into the plains. Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow will fall just east of us, but it’s a ways out, and the exact track of this storm is still a bit unknown.

Good news - high pressure, sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive this weekend! 50s for highs Saturday and Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendants and prosecuting attorneys for South Dakota’s only inmate on death row made their...
Chester Allan Poage’s killer fights to avoid his death sentence
Whether you have two left feet or are as graceful as a swan, line dancing is something for all.
Let’s burn up the dance floor with country line dancing
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and...
Rapid City cattle ranchers taking landfill to court
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Temperatures will stay cool as we head into Monday with highs mostly in the 30s.
Snow comes to an end as we start the work week.
Snow showers continue into Monday
Snow showers expected this weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Nice today, but cold and snowy weather returns this weekend.