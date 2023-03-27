Black Hills Volleyfest draws 50+ teams
Tournament hosted by Black Hills Juniors Volleyball Club
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Volleyball is usually played during the fall sports season by high school and college teams. However, the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) makes it possible for dedicated, young volleyball players to compete all year long. Ben Burns learned more about the club sports league at the second annual Black Hills Volleyfest.
