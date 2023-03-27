Below average temperatures continue into the middle of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers end during the evening hours and skies become mostly clear by midnight. Temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s across the area.

Tuesday will start off sunny, but clouds will increase through the afternoon hours, becoming overcast. Temperatures will range from the 30s to low 40s. Plenty of clouds will continue Wednesday with similar temperatures.

Warmer air arrives Thursday with highs climbing into the 40s and 50s for many. There will be partly cloudy skies through the morning but more clouds will move in through the afternoon and bring the chance of a few showers. The rain will change over to snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Light accumulations are possible, but it doesn’t look to be anything significant. High temperatures Friday will be in the 30s for many.

The warm weather returns this weekend, thanks to a westerly wind. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s both Saturday and Sunday! Expect plenty of sunshine both days, with a few more clouds passing by on Sunday.

The ups and downs look to continue into early April with a few more snow chances expected.

