Snow showers continue into Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Snow is expected to lighten tonight, then pick back up Sunday afternoon. Saturdays highs will drop into the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions with periods of heavy snow possible. Light snow could linger into Sunday with highs in the 20s to 30s. For tonight precipitation over the Black Hills and far southwest SD will continue drifting west. Snowfall should become a bit heavier across Campbell County this evening and overnight as another wave of snow slides southeast across WY. A few inches are expected, especially across southern and western Campbell County. Some fog will reform on the SD plains tonight. Light snow is expected to continue across northeast WY into the Black Hills on Sunday. Not much additional accumulation is expected in northeast WY as we head into Sunday, higher resolution guidance has continued to show the potential for some convective snow in the northern Black Hills in the afternoon with some potential for some accumulation.

Temperatures will stay cool as we head into Monday with highs in the 30s. We do start slowly warming up to near-seasonable conditions as we reach Tuesday. However, it is once again short-lived as we could see another system make its way into the region anywhere from Wednesday into Friday.

