Start-up convention back at South Dakota Mines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Start-up weekend is back at South Dakota Mines, for the first-time since the start of the pandemic.

It’s an event that helps students create start-up business plans; a chance for students, staff and community members to come together to formulate the skills and ideas of students into a concrete plan. The event also gives future graduates a chance to find opportunities in their career fields.

John Barbour, a student at Mines, has attended the start-up weekend in the past, and is now working on a software solution to help Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“The Ellsworth Air Force base uses this purchasing process that’s very slow and leading them to not be mission ready quick enough. We’re developing a software solution that stream lines this process to make it faster,” Barbour said.

The event goes through Sunday.

