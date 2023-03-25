Start-up convention back at South Dakota Mines

Mines start-up program is back.
Mines start-up program is back.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Start-up weekend is back at South Dakota Mines, for the first-time since the start of the pandemic.

It’s an event that helps students create start-up business plans; a chance for students, staff and community members to come together to formulate the skills and ideas of students into a concrete plan. The event also gives future graduates a chance to find opportunities in their career fields.

John Barbour, a student at Mines, has attended the start-up weekend in the past, and is now working on a software solution to help Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“The Ellsworth Air Force base uses this purchasing process that’s very slow and leading them to not be mission ready quick enough. We’re developing a software solution that stream lines this process to make it faster,” Barbour said.

The event goes through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion in Rapid City
A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits
The Federal court house sign
Man found guilty of 2 counts of child pornography
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Reservoir
Proposed mineral withdrawal at Rapid Creek and Pactola Reservoir

Latest News

The Mount Rushmore state ranks 45 when it comes to creating tech-based jobs.
South Dakota has work to do in creating tech jobs
A TikToker's video studio.
Is time running out for TikTok in the United States?
Teens learn about possible STEM careers.
High school girls get an inside look into future STEM careers
Showers
Snow showers at times this weekend