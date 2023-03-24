Snow showers expected this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are expected at times over the weekend. The best chance for snow will be for those in Wyoming and the Black Hills. Snow could make its way into Rapid City and the foothills at times. Temperatures will range from the 20s to the 30s across the region.

Accumulations will be highest toward the Sheridan area, where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for 6″-14″ of snow over a three day span. The heaviest snow will fall early Saturday morning through the afternoon. Within the span of three days, other locations in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills region could see accumulations of 2″ to 6″. It will mostly stick to grassy surfaces, but slippery roads will be possible at times.

Tuesday will warm up into the 40s for some, but that will be brief. Cooler temperatures and the chance for snow showers will return Wednesday and Thursday. Accumulations are possible, but it is too far out to talk any specifics.

Next weekend could have temperatures return to the 40s and the first full week of April is hinting at warmer temperatures!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.