Small blazes occurred at a Rapid City hotel

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department received a call shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday about a fire at the “Family Inn” next to the Meadow Lanes bowling alley.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze quickly, the room was unoccupied when they arrived, and no one was hurt.

”We came in by a bystander call or a third party caller for us they didn’t have a lot of information, crews were able to get on scene really quickly and give us enough information to get everybody located to this area, the fire scene is still under investigation,” said Battalion Chief Keith Trojanowski for Rapid City Fire Department.

Smith says crews were able to contain the fire in a single room, and the cause of the blaze is still unknown.

