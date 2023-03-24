Rapid City cattle ranchers taking landfill to court

The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and...
The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and property owned by local ranchers Ross and Fern Johnson.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many people have expressed concern over the environmental impact of the Rapid City Landfill, which sits just on the edge of town. Now, a new lawsuit is being brought forward to address the issue.

The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and property owned by local ranchers Ross and Fern Johnson.

Attorney Kathleen Barrow, representing the Johnsons, said that the land was meant to serve as a buffer area to keep potential toxins off the ranch. She said that since then, there have been several instances of environmental hazards, that made their way onto the Johnsons’ property.

“They’re suing because the landfill is allowing service water to drain from the landfill onto the property and is also allowing trash and other things to blow onto their property,” Barrow said.

Late last year, the Johnsons hired an environmental engineering company to test the water and the soil. They say the tests revealed hazardous material.

However, Deputy City Attorney Carla Cushman insists there’s no merit to the Johnsons’ allegations, and that the landfill is heavily regulated.

“The landfill operates in accordance with its various permits with the state,” Cushman said. “There are lots of rules and regulations that a landfill has to meet, and we are following those rules.”

The city is expecting to answer the litigation in the next few weeks before the case goes to court.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion in Rapid City
A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Reservoir
Proposed mineral withdrawal at Rapid Creek and Pactola Reservoir
Family Inn hotel
Small fire at a Rapid City hotel

Latest News

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and cardiologists at Monument Health...
Could you be at risk for aortic valve disease
The Black Hills Home Builders Association Home Show continues through Sunday at the Monument.
500 booths this year at the Black Hills Home Builders Association show
Whitney Rencountre and Jacinto Montoya, explain what will happen at the 7th Gen. Resource and...
7th Gen. College and Resource Fair promotes Native American services on college campus’
Despite her worries, Stephanie Todd moved into her dream home earlier this month.
Homebuying 101: Tips & tricks to help you purchase your dream home