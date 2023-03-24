Nice today, but cold and snowy weather returns this weekend.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s across KOTA Territory today. We start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will develop through the afternoon and bring a few showers to the area. Rain for lower elevations and snow at higher elevations. Some of the snow showers could be heavy at times, causing a quick inch or two of snow to accumulate in the higher Black Hills and Big Horns.

Snow showers will continue Saturday, Sunday and Monday, mainly for northeast Wyoming and around the Black Hills. Accumulations will be likely, but this is a longer duration event, which means large accumulations are not expected over a short period of time. Roads may become slippery, so be sure to take your time and drive to the conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 30s for many through that stretch. We will be near or in the 40s for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion in Rapid City
A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
Reservoir
Proposed mineral withdrawal at Rapid Creek and Pactola Reservoir
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close

Latest News

Warmer air arrives Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Milder close to the week, then cold and unsettled again.
Snow
Snow through the night could cause some slippery roads
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Yet more snow on the way!