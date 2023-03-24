Meals on Wheels hosts “Week of Champions”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Meals on Wheels is hosting its week of champions this week, and today’s “champion” was the chief of police who rode along to make those deliveries.

Meals on Wheels brings prepared meals to those who can’t easily leave their house or can’t leave at all. They prepare over 2,000 meals daily and say the demand is growing by about 40%. The purpose of doing the week of champions is to help bring awareness to the service they provide and to get local officials involved so they can also see how vital these meals are to those who rely on them.

“I take my hat off to all the volunteers who are out there daily delivering meals to folks who need them, and also its sort of a safety check they’re providing daily to make sure the folks they’re providing meals to are okay,” said Chief of Police Don Hedrick.

Hedrick says this opportunity not only helps to ensure the safety of seniors that receive meals but also that this event is a great way to engage with the community.

