Man found guilty of 2 counts of child pornography

The Federal court house sign
The Federal court house sign(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was found guilty of two counts of child pornography today in federal court.

Nathan Hankins was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography that was found on his personal devices in 2019.

Hankins was in possession of more than 175 images and 4 videos of child pornography, involving children under the age of 12.

Local police records showed Hankins as a registered sex offender before this investigation took place.

No sentencing date has been set yet.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laws to follow when protecting your livestock.
There are laws when protecting your livestock from other animals
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Northern Hills Alternative Health officially opens in Sturgis.
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sturgis
At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry

Latest News

The economic impact in Rapid City and surrounding areas.
The economic impact on Rapid City and surrounding areas
Family Inn hotel
Small blazes occurred at a Rapid City hotel
Mountain lion in Rapid City
A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits
banned books
LGBTQ+ and POC books lead the reasons for most challenged and banned books