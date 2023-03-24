The economic impact on Rapid City and surrounding areas

Elevate Rapid City wanted to showcase the economic development of South Dakota, and how well the different regions of the state work together.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
At Thursday’s economic summit, Elevate said the point of the conference was to give people in the region a chance to network and educate them on how the global economy affects this area.

“We think it’s time to have a conversation about how we work together and focus on our economic... developments as a region, and that we can get farther together than we can going solo,” said Tom Johnson, CEO & President of Elevate Rapid City.

Johnson explained that even the national economy affects us regionally.

“The first is that there’s a willingness for everybody across the region to work together and that there’s some great things going on already across the region. The second thing is that if we look at the national economy, and it looks like Rapid City, and the area is probably doing a little better than our folks at the national stage, and we think there’s possibly a softer landing for us economically speaking,” said Johnson.

This was the first year of the Elevate Rapid City Economic Summit meeting, however, Elevate Rapid City said they plan to do it again next year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

