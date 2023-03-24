Deputy shoots man holding grenade near high school, authorities say

The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A deputy on Friday morning shot and killed a man who was suspected of carrying a grenade in his hand in south Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said in a video on Twitter that deputies were following the man near Franklin Pierce High School and that shots were fired after the man crossed a street.

The man fell down with the grenade nearby so a bomb squad was called to disable the device. The sheriff’s department tweeted just after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

