Black Hills State men come up just short in Final 4

Yellow Jackets lost to West Liberty 87-82
Vikings fall 82-73
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team’s season came to an end on Thursday falling to West Liberty 87-82 in the Final 4. The Yellow Jackets were led by national player of the year Joel Scott. Scott turned in another double-double with 30 points and 13 rebounds. Black Hills State finishes up the season with a strong 29-6 record.

