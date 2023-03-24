A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this week, a man learned it’s not just typical house cats you see wandering around in urban areas.

On Tuesday morning, a man was going about his typical routine, and on his way to work, he had quite a shock.

A mountain lion was attempting to cross Jackson boulevard.

”Yeah, I think this one was a pretty young one, so it was pretty small, but yea, it was definitely really cool and different to see them in person,” said Dan Tiede.

Game, Fish, and Parks have received reports of young mountain lions within the city limits and say typically, big cats pose no danger to people.

