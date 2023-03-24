7th Gen. College and Resource Fair promotes Native American services on college campus’

By Keith Grant
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 7th. Gen College and Resource Fair will bring together professionals and students at Crazy Horse Memorial. On April 25 South Dakota State University, Black Hills State University, Oglala Lakota College, and the Rapid City High School Education Department will each present the options their campus has for Native American students. On April 26, colleges will set up booths to help students apply for college and learn about the student experience.

Watch the interview above to learn more about the event and follow this link to learn more and register for the college and resource fair.

