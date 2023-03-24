500 booths this year at the Black Hills Home Builders Association show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Everything from massive projects like roofing, your ceiling or fence building, to small booths selling toys and clothes are available this weekend at the Black Hills Home Builders Association Home Show in the Monument.

“So we have everything so if you’re looking to remodel, you need a new roof, you need new siding. We’ve got kitchen cabinets we’ve got insurance, we have the marketplace popup, in the Barnett Arena. Everything that you could possibly imagine all under one roof for anybody that needs anything that has to do with homes,” said Amber Irving, BHHBA president .

With over 75 small businesses and 500 booths set up, vendors have products and learning materials for those trying to get into renovation for the first time.

The marketplace popup has a bunch of booths you may not expect. The area was set up more like a flea market and had vendors that sold smaller items. These booths were less tied to the theme of home building but still have plenty of cool things to check out and even consider buying.

It is a $10 entry fee for those interested in attending but that gets you access to the building for the day. The vendors here have all expressed excitement about the event and hope that this will expose new customers to their businesses.

“We’ve been coming to this home show for a number of years and have had great success and love being able to come out and visit with our current customers and find potential new customers as well,” said Mark Schilling, a booth vendor.

The show continues Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

