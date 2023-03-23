Warmer air arrives Friday

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear overnight with some fog possible out on the plains. Temperatures will be in the 20s for much of the area.

Temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s across KOTA Territory on Friday. We start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will develop through the afternoon and bring a few showers to the area. Rain for lower elevations and snow at higher elevations. Some of the snow showers could be heavy at times, causing a quick inch or two of snow to accumulate.

Snow showers will continue Saturday, Sunday and Monday, mainly for northeast Wyoming and around the Black Hills. Accumulations will be likely, but this is a longer duration event, which means large accumulations are not expected over a short period of time. Roads may become slippery, so be sure to take your time and drive to the conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 30s for many through that stretch. We will be near or in the 40s for the rest of next week and could come close to 50° next weekend!

