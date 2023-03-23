SDDOT to seek input for Rest Area/Welcome Center corridor study in Spearfish

Welcome Center on the state lines of Wyoming and South Dakota.(SDDOT)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting, will hold an open house public meeting at Spearfish City Hall, located at 625 N. 5th St. in Spearfish, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have been working together to revitalize South Dakota’s existing Interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the traveling public. The area they are focusing on is Public Input for I-90/U.S. Highway 85 Spearfish Rest Area/Welcome Center.

The state has determined that the existing Spearfish rest area on Interstate 90 (eastbound) near the border between South Dakota and Wyoming needs to be rebuilt. This gives us a chance to look at both the current location and the nearby corridor in search of a location that meets the needs of visitors and residents to South Dakota the best.

The purpose of this open house public meeting is to provide project information, answer questions, and collect public feedback on proposed locations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, presentation materials are also available on the study website at www.SpearfishRestAreaStudy.com.

The website also allows for online comments.

For more information, contact Tammy Williams at 605-295-7212 or by email at Tammy.Williams@state.sd.us.

