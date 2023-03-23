Proposed bill could help make fitness affordable

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A bipartisan bill, the Personal Health Investment Today Act, would encourage physical activities and incentivize healthy living by allowing people to use pre-tax dollars in their health savings account, and flexible spending accounts towards gym memberships, fitness equipment, and youth sports leagues fees.

“I think one of the things that help could help spur action on it is this issue of depression, anxiety, mental health, and again become much more pervasive in the country today. And it seems to me at least one of the solutions for that is incentivizing people, encouraging people, giving them a reason to take to get out to exercise,” said South Dakota Senator John Thune.

The Phit act is a solution to allow people to participate in sports, exercise, and all-around fitness, by making such activities more affordable and accessible.

One area fitness trainer explains why fitness is excellent for your mental health.

“I’ve been dealing with some health issues last two years. My mental health, and then everything else, went downward from that. My business struggled, my home life struggled, personally struggled, but just getting back into that routine. It shows my kids, it shows my family, it shows my clients, how important it is, said Personal trainer Nikki Jacob’s for Athletic Club.

Senator Thune says the funds could go into the HSA and FSA accounts, allowing money to cover the out-of-pocket expense that most health insurance plans don’t cover, but with limitations.

“It allows you to use for an individual do 1000 of those dollars for these types of things for joining a club fitness, you know center or you know, buying some of the equipment whether it’s a treadmill or something like that, that enables you to train your team you’re held up to $1,000 individual 2000 for a married couple,” said Thune.

