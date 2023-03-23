Noem signs bill so that both parents pay for pregnancy expenses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed SB 75 into law, legislation that requires all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents.

“South Dakota will continue to strengthen families and promote life,” said Noem. “The gift of a child too often comes with financial burden. Mothers should never have to take that on alone. It is the responsibility of both the mother and the father to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy.”

Governor Noem also signed the following 11 bills to take care of people into law:

Noem has signed 196 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

