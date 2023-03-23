Milder close to the week, then cold and unsettled again.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The snow is moving east this morning. Watch out for snow-covered, slippery roads on your commute. Road conditions will great improve by late morning and afternoon.

Highs today will range from the 30s to the 40s. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

A few showers will develop Friday afternoon and evening, especially around northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Rain and snow showers are expected to change over to all snow Friday night and snow showers will likely continue into Saturday. Right now accumulations look possible across northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. There could be a few inches accumulation in these areas this weekend.

Temperatures next week will rise into the 40s on Tuesday and likely stay there much of the week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laws to follow when protecting your livestock.
There are laws when protecting your livestock from other animals
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort
Northern Hills Alternative Health officially opens in Sturgis.
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sturgis
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Jury declares Dismounts Thrice “not guilty” in hammer bludgeoning
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times

Latest News

Snow
Snow through the night could cause some slippery roads
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Yet more snow on the way!
Snow
Another round of snow arrives Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Snowy through Thursday morning!