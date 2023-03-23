Let’s burn up the dance floor with country line dancing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Do you want to try dancing, but are afraid you have two left feet? Well, here’s something that might keep you in line.

A Stanford research article says dancing can reduce the chance of people developing Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases.

Everyone can learn some new moves during the Hideaway Diner and Bar’s country line dancing night tomorrow in Whitewood.

The event is free to the public and all ages can join in on the fun. Just make sure you bring some water because the routine might be quite the workout.

”Country line dancing is basically just like it sounds; you’re dancing in a line without a partner, which is the perfect opportunity to go out and have fun and be able to move. You don’t have to wait for someone to ask you to dance or ask someone else to dance,” said Jane Nichols, the dance instructor.

The next line dancing events are March 24, April 7, and 21, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

